Suspect in custody after firing shots all night, including at Kentucky police.

A man is in custody following an active shooter situation in Bell County, according to Kentucky State Police.

A man shot into a home just after midnight Monday morning in the Cary community and he then allegedly started a structure fire at or near his own residence across the street, according to state police.

After the arrival from troopers and deputies, the suspect shot at responding police officers, state police said.





The Bell County Sheriff’s Department told WYMT the suspect fired shots periodically all night. The Bell County Sheriff’s Office called it an “active investigation” when alerting the public that Highway 66 had been closed.





Following a several-hour standoff, the state police Special Response Team approached the residence and made contract with Charles E. Lawson, 53. Lawson was placed in custody and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Lawson has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was booked just after 7 a.m. Monday.

According to WRIL, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Middlesboro Police Department, Pineville Police Department and state police responded to the scene, along with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Highway 66 reopened after Lawson was arrested, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.

No one was injured in the shooting.