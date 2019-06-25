Kentucky school volunteer sentenced to 15 years. He posed as girl to get boys’ explicit photos

Bobby Cassady Boyle County Dentention Center

A former Kentucky school volunteer has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge related to child pornography.

Bobby T. Cassady, 32, of Georgetown pleaded guilty to a federal charge of inducing a minor to produce sexually explicit images, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

After serving at least 85 percent of his 15-year prison sentence, Cassady will be on supervised release for life, according to the release. He was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution and “special assessment” costs of $5,100.

Cassady admitted to posing as a young woman to request underage males send him sexually explicit photographs and videos, according to his plea agreement. At one point while pretending to be a young woman, Cassady told a juvenile male that Cassady would be hurt if he didn’t send more videos, according to court records.

Cassady was a family friend of at least one of the juvenile male victims and volunteered as a mentor and character coach for Danville High School’s football team. He also was a leader of the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to his plea agreement.

A forensic examination of Cassady’s electronics revealed at least 99 image files that “met the federal definition” of child pornography, according to court records.

When Cassady was first charged in 2015, Danville superintendent Keith Look wrote a letter to parents saying, in part, “News of this sort crushes one’s soul and immediately sparks concern for the victim(s) and families who awaken to an unwanted new reality fraught with suspicion, doubt, embarrassment and anger.”

Cassady is scheduled to surrender to federal custody on July 31, according to court records.

