Reports: EKU football player injured in Lexington shooting over the weekend

The victim of a weekend shooting in Lexington is an Eastern Kentucky University football player, according to multiple news reports.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone, according to police. Investigators said that two men had been in argument before one shot the other.

The victim, identified as Cameron Catron, was seriously injured, according to news station WYMT.

Catron’s mother said Tuesday that he was out of the intensive care unit and was able to walk a short distance, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

A native of Pike County, Catron played football at Belfry High School before joining the team at EKU, according to WYMT. Several former coaches and friends in Pike County voiced their concern for Catron to the news station.

Catron is a redshirt sophomore and a wide receiver, according to EKU’s website.