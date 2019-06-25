Band director indicted on charges of sex with student. Wife indicted for witness tampering.

Jordan Peveler Christian County Detention Center

A former Kentucky high school band director has been indicted on charges that he raped a student, and his wife, a former assistant commonwealth’s attorney, has been indicted on witness tampering charges.

Jordan Seth Peveler, 30, former band director at Hopkinsville High School, was indicted by a Christian County grand jury Friday on charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, court records show.

The Kentucky New Era in Hopkinsville reported that Peveler’s wife, Hannah Peveler, 28, was indicted on three counts of tampering with a witness.

Hannah Peveler resigned last week from her position as a Christian County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, the newspaper reported.

The New Era reported that the indictment accuses Hannah Peveler of trying to persuade a “witness to avoid testifying.”

WKMS radio in Murray reported that, according to the indictment, Peveler engaged in sex acts with a minor between June 2017 and May 2018 in an instrument closet at the school and at his home. He also allegedly gave marijuana to the minor.

Court records show that Jordan Peveler was charged on June 5. He is currently out of jail on bond.