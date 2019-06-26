Police: Kentucky mom used headphones to mute infant’s cries. Baby had multiple skull fractures.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

A 4-month-old child in Glasgow may suffer permanent vision loss and other other “life-altering injuries” after her mother allegedly dropped her on a table, according to the arrest citation.

The infant’s mother, Brittney Benigni, 21, was charged with child abuse, according to the arrest citation. On June 10, the Barren County sheriff’s department received a Social Services call, alerting them to a child with multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Police interviewed Benigni and she allegedly told police she shook and struck her child multiple times, according to the arrest citation. After the incident, Benigni went outside to smoke, and put on headphones to drown out the child’s cries.

Later, Benigni reportedly became upset, pulled the child’s legs and flipped her.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hospital records show the child was diagnosed with abusive head trauma, according to the report.