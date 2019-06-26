Winchester post office employee admits to stealing money order, money from stamps

A Clark County U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of theft and embezzlement, according to court records.

Ike Abner, who worked at a post office in Winchester, admitted to taking a $500 money order that had been purchased by a customer, according to court records. He also admitted that he periodically failed to report purchases of stamps by customers and kept the money between August 2017 an July 2018.

Abner sometimes worked in a post office in Mt. Sterling, according to his plea deal.





Abner could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the first charge and up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for the second charge, according to his plea deal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Abner is set to be sentenced in October in federal court, according to court records.