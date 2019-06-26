Police have person of interest in custody after man shot near University of Kentucky

Lexington police officer Nicholas Gray puts up crime scene tape where a shooting was reported near the Newtown Crossing apartment complex in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A man was in surgery Wednesday afternoon after being shot outside the Newtown Crossing apartment complex, according to Lexington police.

Police are hoping to interview the victim of the shooting once he is out of surgery, Sgt. Donnell Gordon, public information officer with Lexington police, said. Additionally, he said police have a person of interest in custody that they are waiting to interview.

Witnesses near the apartments said they heard four gunshots. Scott McCreary was at the nearby Speedway when he said he heard shots across the street. He said he saw the victim go into one of the Newtown Crossing building while the gunman went in another direction.

The apartment complex is located near the University of Kentucky and on the website is advertised as an off-campus housing option.