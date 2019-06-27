Kentucky woman with small child allegedly shoots into ex-boyfriend’s bedroom, police say

Hardin County Detention Center

A Hardin County woman allegedly took her young daughter with her when she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend and shot into a bedroom, police said.

Police say Leslie Meredith, 31, entered her ex-boyfriend’s Radcliff home through the back door about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. She damaged pictures on the walls and broke windows, Radcliff police said.

Meredith’s ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend barricaded themselves inside an upstairs bedroom, according to an arrest citation. Meredith tried to enter the room and then fired a handgun through the door, just missing one of the two inside the room, police said.

The gun jammed after it was fired, and the ex-boyfriend tried to wrestle it away, police said. Meredith allegedly fled downstairs and entered the garage where she caused “severe damage” to a 2008 Buick.

She smashed all of the windows with a lug wrench, police said. She also tried to strike the man with the lug wrench before she left, according to an arrest citation.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident said a small child — later determined to be Meredith’s daughter — was with her and only wearing underpants, according to court records.

Meredith was arrested about eight hours later, police said. In addition to attempted murder, Meredith was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, evidence tampering, endangering the welfare of a minor, theft and burglary.

She was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.