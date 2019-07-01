Lexington man accused of sexually abusing teen for several years, sending him $13,000

Kenneth Brack Ecton Fayette County Detention Center

A Lexington man is facing multiple charges after a teen’s mother found inappropriate emails and large amounts of money that had been transferred to her son using PayPal, according to court records.

The woman was looking through her son’s email for information about a project when she found multiple old and new inappropriate emails from 57-year-old Kenneth Brack Ecton, according to court records.

She also found that Ecton had transferred about $13,000 to her son, who is now 18 years old, according to an investigator’s affidavit.

The affidavit also stated that there “wasn’t much explanation” for the money that was transferred to the teen.

The teen’s mother went to the Fayette county attorney for help in April, and police began an investigation.

The teen told a detective that he had been sexually abused and sodomized by Ecton over the course of several years, starting when he was under the age of 16, according to court records.

The emails between Ecton and the teen were dated from October 2015 to April 2019, according to the affidavit.

The detective and the teen conducted a “sting operation” in June using text messages and social media Ecton sent messages to the teen that were “evidentiary in nature,” according to court records.

Ecton was charged with three counts of third-degree sodomy and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records.

Ecton was released on bond in June and is expected to have a hearing in Fayette County District Court on Tuesday.

