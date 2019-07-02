Man wounded multiple times in afternoon shooting at Lexington apartment complex

Lexington police investigate apartment complex shooting Sgt. Donnell Gordon of the Lexington Police Department provides details about a shooting at Coolavin Apartments on 6th Street on July 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Donnell Gordon of the Lexington Police Department provides details about a shooting at Coolavin Apartments on 6th Street on July 2, 2019.

A shooting on Lexington’s West 6th Street left a man with “serious and potentially life-threatening injuries” Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The violence occurred at Coolavin Apartments, but it was unclear whether shots were fired inside or outside of a building, said Sgt. Donnell Gordon. The victim was found on the ground outside of the complex, according to Gordon.





A police mounted unit heard the shots fired about 12:45 p.m. and was the first on the scene. The injured man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Gordon said.

Outside the apartment building, police looked for shell casings and witnesses to the shooting.

The apartments are not far from West Sixth Brewing at West Sixth and Bellaire Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

There have been 10 homicides this year in Lexington, but none since two people were killed in a Race Street shooting on April 26.