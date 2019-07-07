Police officer suffers ‘significant’ injuries during arrest at Lexington hospital

Michael B. Terry Provided by the Lexington Police Department

A Lexington police officer was injured Sunday morning during an arrest at Saint Joseph East Hospital.

Officers were called to the North Eagle Creek Drive Hospital at 9:30 a.m. after it was reported that 29-year-old Michael B. Terry had created a disorder in the emergency room, police said. During the arrest, Terry allegedly produced a “sharp object” and struck an officer in the torso with it, according to police.

The officer was reported to be stable and alert as of about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Terry has been charged with second-degree assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct, according to police.





