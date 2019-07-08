A Lexington man charged with raping a child almost hit officers with stolen car, police say

Terrance Suter, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape, sodomy and three counts of wanton endangerment among other charges. Fayette County Detention Center

A Lexington man suspected of raping a 13-year-old fled when officers tried to pull him over in a stolen car, leading to a series of serious charges, police said.

Police were searching for Terrance Suter, 43, in connection with the rape that happened early Saturday, Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. Additionally, Suter had an active warrant for third-degree burglary that dated back to February.

Police found Suter in a car at a gas station on West Main Street about 10 p.m. Saturday and he refused to stop after an officer identified himself as police, according to the arrest citation. Suter left at high speed and nearly hit three officers stopped on West Main on another call.

Eventually, Suter lost control of the car, which was reported stolen, and struck a wall on Old Main Street, Angel said.

Suter faces a range of charges including first-degree rape; first-degree sodomy; three counts of wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading police; no operators license; failure to maintain insurance; receiving stolen property; and evidence tampering, according to the arrest citation.

Suter’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.