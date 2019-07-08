Police: Richmond man asked minor to model underwear at mall

Dennis Oder was arrested after a series of crimes were reportedly committed in Richmond Centre. Police say Oder asked a teen to model underwear for him in a retail store. Madison County Detention Center

A Richmond man faces numerous charges after allegedly threatening officers who responded to complaints about him asking minors for sexual photos and acts, according to court records.

On Saturday, Dennis Oder, 50, allegedly asked a 15-year-old girl and her mother to try on and model underwear for him while at a Rue21 in the Richmond Centre mall, according to the arrest citation.

An officer found Oder leaving a JcPenney’s wearing clothes with tags on them, according to court records. The stolen clothes cost about $150. When the officer took Oder inside the department store, Oder was yelling and cursing. He also yelled about having oral sex with a a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom, police said.

JcPenney employees said Oder had left his old clothes in a dressing room, according to the arrest citation. His discarded shirt was later found to be stolen from a movie theater earlier Saturday. Oder took that shirt at some point while he trying to get a refund on his popcorn and movie ticket, police said.

While the officer had Oder change back into his clothes, Oder tried to pull out a knife from his pocket, according to the report. When the officer went into the dressing room and took away the knife, Oder said he was “Hell’s Angel” and threatened to “slice” the officer.

Oder admitted to police that he was high on Oxycodone and had taken four before going to Richmond Centre, according to the arrest citation.

While in the police car, Oder told officers there was “nothing wrong” with getting oral sex from teenage girls, and that he asked the minor at Rue21 to model the underwear because it “turned him on,” according to the arrest citation.

Oder was charged with harassment, unlawful transaction with a minor, disorderly conduct, shoplifting under $500, public intoxication, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and terroristic threatening.