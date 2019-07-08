Fayette sheriff’s office warning of scammers impersonating deputies, asking for money

How scammers tell you to pay By learning how scammers ask you to pay, find out how to spot – and stop – scams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By learning how scammers ask you to pay, find out how to spot – and stop – scams.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a recent phone scam in which callers impersonate a deputy sheriff.

As part of the scam, the caller tells victims to buy pre-paid or re-loadable money cards, according to a Twitter announcement by the sheriff’s office. Once the victim has the card, the caller says the victim should provide them with the card number over the phone.

The sheriff’s office said in the announcement that it will never ask for money over the phone or threaten arrest.

Anyone who is called by someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy and asking for money should call the sheriff’s office at 859-252-1771.

