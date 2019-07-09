Man accused of robbing five Lexington businesses in a week indicted on multiple charges

Jackie Boyd Love Fayette County Detention Center

A man accused of robbing two Family Dollar stores, a Dollar Tree and two Subway restaurants in Lexington has been indicted on multiple charges.

Jackie Boyd Love, 54, is charged with five counts of robbery and one count each of fleeing police, wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign and being a persistent felony offender, according to court records.

In each of the robberies, Love implied he had a firearm in the waistband of his pants and told the clerk to give him money from the register, according to court records.

The first reported robbery happened on April 19 at the Family Dollar at 1600 Leestown Road, according to court records. On April 22, the Subway at 3320 Partner Place and the Family Dollar at 188 East New Circle Road were robbed, according to Love’s arrest citations. The next day, the Subway at 3051 Fieldstone Way was robbed.

The final robbery happened at the Dollar Tree at 3101 Clays Mill Road on April 25, according to court records. Investigators identified Love as a suspect.

Two days later, police saw and recognized Love’s vehicle and tried to pull him over. Love is accused of failing to stop for police and running multiple stop signs, according to court records.

Love eventually pulled into a driveway on Summerville Drive and fled on foot, according to court records. He was found by a police dog on Golfview Drive.

Officers found Love’s girlfriend in his car, and she told police that she’d begged him to stop as he fled, according to court records. Investigators also found a “metal crack pipe” on Love during his arrest, according to his arrest citation.

Love’s arresting officer reported that he admitted to having a cocaine habit, according to court records.

Love is being held in the Fayette County jail on a $15,000 bond, according to the jail website. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on July 18.