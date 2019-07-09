Savannah Spurlock, missing Central Kentucky mom, to be featured on new Discovery series

Richmond police search for 22-year old Savannah Spurlock Richmond Police Department is searching for missing 22-year old Savannah Spurlock after she was last spotted leaving a bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Police Department is searching for missing 22-year old Savannah Spurlock after she was last spotted leaving a bar.

Savannah Spurlock, a Central Kentucky mother of four who has been missing since January, will be featured in a new online series by Investigation Discovery.

Spurlock’s story is one of the first five episodes of “The Missing,” which will be posted to the Investigation Discovery Facebook page Friday, according to a network spokeswoman. The series will also be available through the IDGo app.

Investigation Discovery says the new series “investigates tragic missing persons cases through the lens of the unwavering souls who have dedicated their lives to finding answers. Viewers will hear the heart-wrenching stories of those who have gone missing from loved ones they left behind.”

Spurlock, 23, was seen leaving The Other Bar in Lexington with three men on Jan. 4 and is thought to have gone with them to a house in Garrard County. There have been no arrests in the case.

Spurlock’s family is offering a $15,000 reward in the case and has set up tip boxes where people can leave information.

Spurlock is 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown/blonde hair and multiple tattoos, police have said. A tattoo on her left shoulder reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” and a tattoo on her back says “I’m her daughter.” She also has piercings above her lip and on her ears.