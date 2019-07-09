Driver stabbed in the stomach by woman to whom she offered a ride

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman who is accused of stabbing another woman who was giving her a ride.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon that she had picked up a woman who was walking in a gravel parking lot near the Kentucky Consular Center in Williamsburg to give her a ride to Corbin.

The woman drove to Corbin and was nearing the Corbin Bypass and Ky. 26 when she said the passenger tried to steal her cell phone, then drew “a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab the driver in the leg.”

The sheriff’s office said there was “a brief struggle” as the passenger tried to grab the phone, and then she stabbed the driver in the stomach. The passenger then got out and ran into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s department said they recovered a steak knife with blood on it “in the area in which the victim fled for safety.”

The suspect is described as a white woman with curly red hair, green eyes and a small scar under her left eye. She is in her late 30s and about 120 to 130 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of the crime, she was wearing a red shirt and cutoff jean shorts. The sheriff’s office said she might have a pink backpack.