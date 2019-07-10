Crime
Off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots suspect who tried to disarm him
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Powell County.
About 8 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Powell County sheriff’s deputy made contact with a male suspect who allegedly had led law enforcement on an earlier pursuit, state police said. The vehicle was found on Ashley Hollow Road near Clay City, according to state police.
The deputy approached the vehicle, and the suspect tried to disarm the deputy, according to state police. The deputy, whose name was not released by state police, discharged his agency-issued firearm during the struggle and fatally shot the man.
Powell County Coroner Tommy Mays pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity had not been disclosed.
State police’s critical response team is now handling the investigation.
