Off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots suspect who tried to disarm him

What to do when police pull you over The City of Raleigh and Raleigh Television Network have teamed up to create this video about what you should expect as a motorist when stopped by the police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Raleigh and Raleigh Television Network have teamed up to create this video about what you should expect as a motorist when stopped by the police.

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Powell County.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Powell County sheriff’s deputy made contact with a male suspect who allegedly had led law enforcement on an earlier pursuit, state police said. The vehicle was found on Ashley Hollow Road near Clay City, according to state police.

The deputy approached the vehicle, and the suspect tried to disarm the deputy, according to state police. The deputy, whose name was not released by state police, discharged his agency-issued firearm during the struggle and fatally shot the man.

Powell County Coroner Tommy Mays pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity had not been disclosed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State police’s critical response team is now handling the investigation.