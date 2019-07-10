Woman shot multiple times while sitting in car on Lexington’s south side

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries after being shot in her car early Wednesday in Lexington, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Allante Brook Court off Wilson Downing Road a woman was pulled over to the side of the road when another vehicle approached hers, according to Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Someone in the other vehicle fired several shots into the victim’s car and the woman was struck by multiple bullets, Van Brackel said.

The woman was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after she called police, according to Van Brackel.

She told police she thinks the suspect was in a gray vehicle with tinted windows. It’s not clear if the shooter was a man or woman, Van Brackel said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.