Police searching for suspect after woman found dead in Hazard park

Hazard police released this picture of Anthony Lewis. He is accused of murder in connection with the death of a woman found in Bobby Davis Park. Provided by the Hazard Police Department

Police are looking for a man accused of a murder after a woman was found dead in a park in Hazard.

Officers were called Sunday morning to Bobby Davis Park in Hazard after someone reported that they were concerned for a woman, according to Hazard police. Responders arrived to find a woman dead in the park.

The Perry County coroner identified the woman who died as 37-year-old Marlena Holland, according to news station WYMT.

The Hazard Police Department released Sunday that they have an arrest warrant on a charge of murder for Anthony Lewis of Leslie County. Lewis is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen wearing a hunter green button-up shirt, black jeans, dark work boots and a dark ball cap, according to police.

Lewis had been staying at the Hope House on North Main Street and could be in the downtown Hazard area, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call Hazard police at 606-436-2222.