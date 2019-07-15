He rammed a knife through a door before taking a child, police say. Kentucky man charged.

Matthew Barbour, 25, faces numerous charges, including wanton endangerment, after threatening to kill a mother and her child, according to police. Lincoln County Regional Jail

A Garrard County man was charged after he allegedly threatened to kill a mother before taking her child on Sunday, according to the arrest citation.

Matthew Barbour, 25, allegedly put a knife to the mother’s throat and threatened to kill her before he “rammed” the knife through a door to try and harm her, according to the arrest citation.

The mother said Barbour threatened to kill everyone in the house before police could arrive, according to the court record. Barbour then took the child and said he and the child were going to die.

Working with Kentucky State Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Garrard County police were able to find Barbour, according to the arrest citation. The child was safe and returned back to the mother. The child’s age wasn’t revealed in court records.

Barbour was charged with wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the arrest citation.

Barbour was due in court Monday.