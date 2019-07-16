3 children locked in their rooms for ‘long periods.’ Central Kentucky parents charged.

Aaron and Dana Allen Clark County Detention Center

A Clark County mother and father were charged Monday after officers found that they lock their three young children in their bedrooms for “long periods of time,” according to Winchester police.

When Winchester police arrived at the Buckingham Lane home Monday morning, they found 2- and 4-year-old children locked in their rooms with soiled diapers while their father, Aaron Allen, sat on the couch, police said. Police also determined a 6-year-old child had been locked in a bedroom at times, and none of the children was not allowed to use the toilet.

The parents, Aaron and Dana Allen, changed the locks so they would only lock from the outside, according to their arrest citations. The children would urinate inside the bedroom and defecate on themselves, police said.

The 6-year-old hid his soiled underwear “as to not get into trouble,” but his father said he did get in trouble for hiding it, according to police. As a form of punishment, the 6-year-old boy had his hands bound behind his back with a belt and was stuck in the corner of a bedroom, police added.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The kids are locked in their rooms for the duration of the night with no way to get out even if an emergency is to happen,” police wrote in an arrest citation.

Aaron Allen, 28, and Dana Allen, 29, were charged with criminal abuse and placed in the Clark County Detention Center.