He’s accused of taking photos or videos up woman’s skirt at Lexington store. Know him?

Police: Man uses phone to take images under woman’s skirt at Lexington Hamburg store Lexington police released video of a man accused of repeatedly using his phone to take videos or photos under a woman's skirt while she was distracted at a store in Hamburg. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington police released video of a man accused of repeatedly using his phone to take videos or photos under a woman's skirt while she was distracted at a store in Hamburg.

Lexington police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video allegedly pointing a phone up a woman’s skirt to take photos or videos at a Hamburg store.

A woman reported that the man used a cellphone to take images under her skirt on June 26 while she was speaking with an employee, according to a Lexington police.

Lexington police released the video Tuesday on its new website LexIDMe hoping for tips about the man’s identity. He can be seen on store surveillance video slightly bending down several times and pointing a cell phone under the victim’s skirt, police said.

On the video, the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt and gray baseball hat. The store appears to be the Ulta.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details about the video voyeurism case were also posted to LexIDme.com. Anyone with information or leads were urged to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600 or submitting tips through LexIDme.com

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting LEXPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637,) or through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 and www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com