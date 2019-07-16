Man being investigated for human trafficking brought 12 kids to Ky. to sell candy, AG says

File art

A man from Indiana was detained in Bowling Green after he allegedly brought 12 children to Kentucky to sell candy for him and forced all 12 to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.

The Kentucky attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it had also been investigating the man, Shawn Floyd, 54, of Indianapolis, “for possible human trafficking of minors occurring in Anderson, Daviess, Fayette, Jessamine and Warren counties over the past two years.”

The youngest of the kids brought to Kentucky by Floyd last week was 11 years old, according to the attorney general’s office. Under Kentucky law, minors must be at least 14 years old to be employed.

The attorney general’s office was notified Friday that 25 solicitor permits had been issued in Bowling Green, and most of them were for minors, according to a news release.

The Bowling Green Police Department made a traffic stop on Floyd, and he was detained after a human trafficking investigator from the attorney general’s office responded and interviewed him.

Aside from forcing the 12 minors to share a hotel room with three adults, Floyd also made the juveniles buy their own meals and water, according to the attorney general.

Floyd has been charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of having a prescription controlled substance not in its original container. All are misdemeanors.

The 12 minors who were with Floyd were taken into protective custody.

The attorney general’s office said the investigation is continuing with help from the Bowling Green police, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Labor and Cabinet for Health and Family Services.