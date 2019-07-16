Man ‘wearing nothing but tennis shoes’ told deputies he took date rape drug

William J. Casey

A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was spotted in a Laurel County parking lot “wearing nothing but tennis shoes.”

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a business in London after a complaint about “a male subject in the parking lot naked,” according to a news release.

They found William J. Casey, 46, of Lewisville, N.C., who was “manifestly under the influence of drugs” at 10:25 a.m. He told “deputies that he had taken GHB and that he did not know why he was standing outside his truck naked or how he had gotten there,” the sheriff’s office reported.

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, is a depressant that is approved for treating narcolepsy but is sometimes misused as a “date rape” drug.

Casey was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was being held in the Laurel County Corrections Center Tuesday night.