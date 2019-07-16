Kentucky sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to call about domestic dispute

A McCreary County sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call about a domestic dispute Tuesday night.

The deputy and a McCreary County constable responded to the call on Lick Creek Road at about 8 p.m., said Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran.

When the deputy arrived, “he located the suspect outside the residence,” Cochran said. He said the suspect pulled a gun and fired, hitting the deputy at least once.

The deputy was taken by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Cochran said. He said he did not know the deputy’s condition late Tuesday night.

Cochran said the suspect was found at a nearby cemetery and taken into custody. No one else was injured, he said.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.