Wounded Kentucky deputy stable after surgery. Suspect found in cemetery.

Mark Dungan Leslie County Detention Center

A McCreary County sheriff’s deputy was out of surgery and in stable condition Wednesday after he was shot responding to a domestic dispute, Kentucky State Police said.

Mark Dungan, 48, is accused of pulling a gun and wounding the deputy at least once during a confrontation about 8 p.m. Tuesday on Lick Creek Road, Kentucky State Police trooper Lloyd Cochran said.

Dungan of Science Hill was found at a nearby cemetery after he fled, police said.

Deputy Dustin T. Watkins, 28, of Stearns was taken by helicopter Tuesday night to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, police said. He initially was listed in critical condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deputy found Dungan outside the house, and Dungan fired, Cochran said.

After the shooting, Dungan fled in his vehicle, police said. He struck the vehicle of a constable who had responded with the deputy. Dungan was found a short time later. No one else was injured, according to police.

Dungan was charged with wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and placed in the Leslie County Detention Center. No other details about the domestic dispute were initially released.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Many area law enforcement agencies, including the Monticello Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Spencer County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to send their well wishes to the deputy who was shot.