Could your old photos help Lexington police solve disappearance of Melanie Flynn?

Melanie Flynn disappeared in January 1977. The 24-year-old was last seen leaving work at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association in Lexington. Her purse was found on the Kentucky River at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County.

As Lexington police continue their investigation into the 1977 disappearance of Melanie Flynn, detectives are asking the public for historic photos of Murphy’s Landing in Mercer County.

Police have received information that Flynn’s remains may be buried somewhere near Murphy’s Landing, an area along the Kentucky River and U.S. 68 at the Jessamine and Mercer County line.

Investigators are seeking photos of the area from the 1950s through 1970s that may show what buildings or other structures were there at the time, police said Wednesday in a news release.

People in Central Kentucky have speculated about the disappearance of Flynn, a member of a prominent Lexington family, for decades. More than fourty years ago, her case was central to the saga of former law enforcement officers who turned to the illegal drug trade.

Lexington police Lt. Albert Johnson told the Herald-Leader this week, that in February, officers received a tip from an elderly man in another state that he was told by a key figure in the investigation that Flynn was buried in a “septic hole” in the Murphy’s Landing area.

Johnson said Kentucky State Police also recently received a similar tip that originated from another man on his deathbed.

Both law enforcement agencies have been searching the area. So far, officers say they have found no evidence in the case.

Photos can be emailed to policepio@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.