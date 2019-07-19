Do you know this man? He’s accused of inappropriately grabbing a restaurant employee.

An employee took a photo of a man after he inappropriately grabbed them. Now Lexington police are hoping the photo helps identity him. Lexington Police Department

A victim took a picture of a man who inappropriately grabbed the victim at a local fast-food restaurant. Now police hope the photo will help them track down the suspect.

Lexington police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a restaurant employee without consent.

On July 3, the restaurant employee reported an unknown man made sexual advances and intentionally touched the victim, according to the release. Then, a surveillance video showed the suspect grabbing the victim’s buttocks.

Although the police department didn’t identify the restaurant, the Wendy’s logo was visible on the walls around the suspect.

The suspect could be charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Police encourage the public to submit tips through LexIDme.com or by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous information can also be submitted by texting LEXPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637) or through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 and www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.