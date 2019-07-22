Crime
Man shot outside Lexington apartments in robbery, then drove to gas station for help
A man was shot during a robbery outside a Lexington apartment off Woodhill Drive early Monday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., a man was walking to his car at an apartment complex on 300 at the Circle Apartment Homes when he was approached by a man with a gun, according to police. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and phone and fired several shots in his direction, police said.
One of the shots grazed the victim, who drove to a nearby Thornton’s gas station to call for help, according to police. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. One of his car windows was also damaged by gunfire.
The victim told police the suspect is around 5-foot-8, in his 20s and wearing a blue University of Kentucky sweatshirt with black stripes.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
