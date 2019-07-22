Man shot outside Lexington apartments in robbery, then drove to gas station for help

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

A man was shot during a robbery outside a Lexington apartment off Woodhill Drive early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man was walking to his car at an apartment complex on 300 at the Circle Apartment Homes when he was approached by a man with a gun, according to police. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and phone and fired several shots in his direction, police said.

One of the shots grazed the victim, who drove to a nearby Thornton’s gas station to call for help, according to police. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. One of his car windows was also damaged by gunfire.

The victim told police the suspect is around 5-foot-8, in his 20s and wearing a blue University of Kentucky sweatshirt with black stripes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.