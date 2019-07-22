Teen driver charged in Lexington crash that killed brothers who attended Sayre

Roan and Neo Sanders died after a crash off Harrodsburg Road Feb. 17. Milward Funeral Directors

A 19-year-old has been indicted on manslaughter charges after a February crash that killed two teen brothers who attended Sayre School.

Bobby Puckett was indicted on two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the deaths of 15-year-old Neo Sanders and 17-year-old Robert Andrew “Roan” Sanders, according to court records.

At the time of the crash, investigators said they believed the Prius that Puckett was driving struck a tree in front of the Southside Technical Center on Harrodsburg Road at about 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 17. The wreck wasn’t reported until the Prius was spotted by a person walking in the area at about 8:40 a.m., police said.

Puckett was trapped in the Prius when firefighters arrived, and he had to be extricated. He suffered extensive leg injuries, police said. Neo and Roan Sanders died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

In February, police said they believed speed was a factor in the crash. In Puckett’s indictment, he is accused of driving “wantonly” and causing the deaths of the Sanders brothers.

Puckett was 18 years old at the time of the crash. A date for Puckett’s first court appearance will be set upon his arrest, according to court records.

Roan and Neo had very different personalities and “loved each other unquestioningly and their mother unconditionally,” according to their obituary.

“These two remarkable young men brought joy, laughter, and kindness to our community,” Sayre said in a statement on its Facebook page after the boys’ deaths.

Roan was energetic and played multiple sports, according to his obituary. Neo was described as being compassionate and loved video games and Legos.