Lexington man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison on federal drug, gun charges

A Lexington man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts, including drug and gun charges.

Gregory Thomopoulos, 39, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months for federal charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Thomopoulos was pulled over by Lexington police in May of 2018 for an outstanding warrant, according to the news release. While searching his vehicle, police found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl and a .357 revolver.

Investigators said Thomopoulos admitted that he had the gun for protection during drug deals, according to the news release. When he was arrested in 2018, Thomopoulos was out on parole on other charges.

Thomopoulos has seven prior felony convictions, according to the news release. One of his prior convictions involved drug trafficking.

Due to his prior convictions, Thomopoulos is considered an “armed career criminal,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Thomopoulos must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release, according to the news release.

