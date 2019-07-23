4 Kentucky men, all 18 or 19, indicted on charges of raping a woman, recording it

Ronald Leas, 18, was indicted on charges of rape and video voyeurism in Whitley County. He was initially booked into the Whitley County jail on June 15, according to jail records.

A Whitley County grand jury has indicted three 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old in connection to the alleged rape of a Williamsburg woman in May that was apparently recorded.

On Monday morning, the grand jury indicted Ronald Leas, 18, of Gray, Benjamin Brock, 19, of Williamsburg, and Ryan Davis and Michael Davis, both 18, of Emlyn, charging all four with first-degree rape and video voyeurism.

On May 18, the group allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female while she was physically helpless, and used a camera phone to record a sexual act with the victim, according to their indictments.

“The female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted while incapacitated on alcohol,” Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said previously. He added that the rape was recorded on a phone, which police have since recovered.

Bird said the victim told police that she had been out drinking the night before and was highly intoxicated.

She was reportedly acquainted with the suspects, but was not involved in a relationship with any of them.

Leas and Ryan Davis were later charged with tampering with a witness in regards to allegations that each separately went onto property where the victim worked despite a condition of their bonds being that they have no contact with the victim.

Both are lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where they are being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bonds.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said that his office hasn’t pursued the witness tampering charges so far instead choosing to focus on the rape and voyeurism case when presenting the case to the grand jury.