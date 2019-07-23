Three bodies found, including that of Louisville woman who had been dismembered & put in freezer

The bodies of two women, one of whom had been dismembered and placed in a freezer, were found along with a third body in LaRue County Monday.

The two women were identified Tuesday evening as Nicole Murray, 39, of New Haven, and Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville.

Kentucky State Police said they think that the person who killed them “notified a family member and confessed to killing both Murray and Wilson before taking their own life.”

The name of the suspect was being withheld Tuesday night, pending positive identification by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office, state police said.

Murray is thought to have been “a victim of a domestic situation in which she was shot twice” at the residence on River Road in the Roanoke community where all three bodies were found, state police said.

Wilson, whose body was found in a freezer at the River Road home, was killed at a home at 6004 Ashby Lane in Louisville sometime before Monday, state police said. The Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is handling that investigation.

State police said that “after killing Murray and speaking with a relative by phone,” the suspect “set the residence on fire before taking their own life.”

Police who were called to the home Monday morning after a report of shots fired found the home engulfed in flames, the Associated Press reported.

Brad Turner, chief deputy coroner for LaRue County, said Tuesday night that Murray’s body was found in her vehicle outside the residence.

He said the body that is still pending identification is thought to be that of a man. That body was found in the residence and was burned by the fire, he said.

He said the freezer that state police said Wilson’s body was found in was inside an outbuilding adjacent to the residence.