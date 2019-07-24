Arrest made in Two Keys shooting in Lexington that injured EKU football player

Jayontai McCann

An arrest has been made in the June 23 shooting outside Two Keys Tavern that injured a university football player, Lexington police said Wednesday.

Jayontai McCann, 21, was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and evidence tampering. He was booked into the Fayette County jail at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim — reported by WKYT to be Eastern Kentucky University football player Cameron Catron, who hails from Belfry — with a gunshot wound. The incident began with a verbal altercation, and escalated into the shooting, police said.

Catron was shot in the lower torso at the intersection of Pine Street and Jersey Street, behind Two Keys, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In June, Catron was a redshirt sophomore and a wide receiver, according to EKU’s website.

McCann was being held on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail website. McCann has been booked into the jail four other times, dating back to September of 2016.

According to court records, McCann was on probation at the time of the shooting after pleading guilty in August. He was charged with cocaine possession and attempted evidence tampering. His prison sentence and jail sentence on the two charges were suspended and he was given probation for two years.

He had previously been charged with other drug and gun crimes and pleaded guilty in some instances.