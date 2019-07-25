Husband and wife dead, daughter injured in suspected murder-suicide in Frankfort

‘We’ve got to do more’ to end domestic violence Sheriff Kathy Witt says Thursday's Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil in front of the Fayette County District Courthouse will become an annual event. It begins with a symbolic release of balloons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Kathy Witt says Thursday's Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil in front of the Fayette County District Courthouse will become an annual event. It begins with a symbolic release of balloons.

Two parents are dead and their teenage daughter was injured following a shooting Wednesday evening in Frankfort.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, state police said.

At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on Green Wilson Road, according to Kentucky State Police. When deputies arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound and a man who was dead, state police said.

The woman, 54-year-old Donna Hollon, of Frankfort, was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. Her husband, 51-year-old Larry Hollon, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, state police added.

Police believe Larry Hollon shot his wife and then himself. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the official cause of death.

The couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Daisy Hollon, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, state police said. It’s not clear if she was also shot.

The roadway was closed for a few hours while police investigated the shooting, according to WKYT.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort at 502-227-2221.