Police: ‘Romantic relationship’ led woman to allegedly take millions from Ky. tourism bureau

Bridget Johnson

Bridget Johnson thought she was in a romance as she took $4 million in Northern Kentucky public money of which she never saw a cent, say police and the lead prosecutor.

Johnson, and an accused male co-conspirator each face theft of more than $1 million charges in Kenton County as the police investigation continues.

She was fired from her finance director job in October 2018, at Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, which runs the meetNKY marketing campaign.

Police are still trying to follow the money trail.

“There is no evidence Ms. Johnson ever kept a penny of any of the $4 million-plus she stole,” said Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Johnson never met Keith Tasher, who was arrested in the Bahamas recently on a $1 million theft charge, said Covington Police Department Detective Eric Higgins.

She sent Tasher, who owns Simpled Wireless NYC Inc. stores in New York City, 13 checks worth a total of $1.125 million from Convention and Visitor Bureau accounts, according to an arrest warrant.

“At the time she thought she was in a romantic relationship,” Higgins said.

Johnson sent her own personal money first, he said.

“She was a victim up until she started stealing from Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau,” Higgins said.

Higgins said he testified Tuesday in Kenton Circuit Court about Tasher’s connection to Johnson.

Tasher received the second-highest amount of Convention and Visitors Bureau checks among the co-conspirators being investigated, Higgins said.

There are up to seven co-conspirators including Tasher, he said.

Tasher is one branch of the investigation, Higgins said.

“I was able to go to New York City and work with NYPD,” he said.

Higgins tracked Tasher down to his wireless businesses. He said he talked to Tasher on several occasions and was able to get Tasher’s bank records. Examining those bank records led to Tasher’s arrest.

Police have still photos of Tasher cashing several of the checks Johnson sent to him in the New York area, Higgins said.

“It was all part of a romance scheme,” he said.