Ky. mother charged after her son allegedly poured boiling water on his friend, report says

Angela Guth was charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse for allegedly not seeking medical attention after a 11-year-old boy sustained severe burns in the “Hot Water Challenge,” WYMT reported. Clay County Detention Center

A Clay County woman was charged after her son allegedly participated in the “Hot Water Challenge” and left an 11-year-old boy with severe burns, WMYT reports.

While sleeping at a friends house Tuesday night, Billy Oliver suffered second and third-degree burns after friends poured boiling water on him to imitate the “Hot Water Challenge,” a prank circulated through YouTube and social media, said Clay County chief sheriff’s deputy Clifton Jones.

Angela Guth was charged with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment for allegedly not seeking medical attention after Oliver was injured, WYMT reported. Guth turned herself in Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s office and was placed in the Clay County Detention Center, according to the jail website.

Oliver was taken to Manchester Memorial but transferred to the Cincinnati Burn Center, Jones said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The challenge involves pouring boiling water on yourself or someone else or drinking the water through a straw. Jones said this is the first incident of the “very dangerous” challenge in the state to his knowledge and urged parents to be aware of what their children are doing.

There were several reports of children participating in the challenge across the United States. In July 2018, FOX 59 reported a 15-year-old boy from Indiana suffered from second-degree burns on his back, chest and face after a friend poured water on him while he was sleeping.

In 2017, an 8-year-old girl was dared to drink boiling water through a straw for the challenge, and later died from burns to her mouth and throat, as reported by CBS 12.