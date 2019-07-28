Crime
3 shot outside Fayette Mall Bar Louie in Lexington
Three people are recovering after a shooting outside Bar Louie in Fayette Mall in Lexington early Sunday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
A large disorder occurred as a crowd was leaving Bar Louie, the casual dining restaurant and bar that opened at the mall in October of 2017, according to reports.
A man was found on the ground when police arrived at about 2:20 a.m., WKYT reported. In addition, two others — reports differed on whether they were both women or if one of the two was a man — walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not life-threatening.
The bar is open until 2 a.m. Sunday mornings, according to its website.
Police are apparently looking for a male suspect.
