3 shot outside Fayette Mall Bar Louie in Lexington

Bar Louie will open at Fayette Mall later this summer in the space across from Cheesecake Factory vacated by Travinia Italian Kitchen, which closed in November.

Three people are recovering after a shooting outside Bar Louie in Fayette Mall in Lexington early Sunday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

A large disorder occurred as a crowd was leaving Bar Louie, the casual dining restaurant and bar that opened at the mall in October of 2017, according to reports.

A man was found on the ground when police arrived at about 2:20 a.m., WKYT reported. In addition, two others — reports differed on whether they were both women or if one of the two was a man — walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The bar is open until 2 a.m. Sunday mornings, according to its website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police are apparently looking for a male suspect.