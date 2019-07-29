Crime
Man, 74, accused of shooting wife near Greenbrier Golf & Country Club
A 74-year-old man was arrested and charged late Sunday night after he allegedly shot his wife, according to Lexington police.
After the 9:30 p.m. shooting, Steven Meade allegedly barricaded himself in a house on Bahama Road near Greenbrier Golf & Country Club, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel
A woman met officers outside the home and said she was shot by her husband, Van Brackel said. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Police made contact with Meade about 10 p.m., Van Brackel said. The police Emergency Response Unit and crisis negotiators were on scene, police said.
The suspect surrendered peacefully about 11 p.m., according to Van Brackel.
Meade was charged with assault and was placed in the Fayette County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon, according to court records.
