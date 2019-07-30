Man found dead, covered in blood, outside Georgetown townhouse, reports say

A man was found covered in blood outside a Georgetown townhouse early Tuesday in a possible stabbing, according to media reports.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday a woman heard a loud thud outside her window at the Mill Townhouse complex on Iron Loop Path, according to WKYT. When she looked outside, she saw the victim on the ground, WKYT reported.

The man was found dead on the sidewalk when police arrived, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Investigators called the death “suspicious,” according to LEX 18. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

The Scott County coroner told LEX 18 an autopsy would be done on the man around 10 a.m. Tuesday.