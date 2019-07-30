Kentucky police officer reportedly shot his son in a domestic dispute

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A police officer allegedly shot his son in a domestic dispute in Pulaski County Monday.

Kentucky State Police said they were called to a home on Starlite Drive in Somerset at 4:10 p.m. about a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found that Devin B. Griffith, 24, of Somerset, had been shot by Jason Griffith, 47, “during a domestic dispute altercation that had taken place at Jason Griffith’s residence.”

Devin Griffith was listed in stable condition Tuesday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, state police said.

WKYT reported that Jason Griffith is a Somerset police officer and Devin Griffith’s father. He has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, a police spokesperson told the television station.

State police said they will present the results of their investigation to a Pulaski County grand jury.