Police get videos of man punching a dog. Two people detained, Kentucky sheriff’s office says

A video of a man punching a dog was circulated through social media and eventually reached the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A juvenile and an adult have been identified and detained.

The Laurel County sheriff’s office has detained two people suspected of animal cruelty after receiving a video of a dog being punched, according to the office’s Facebook post.

The Snapchat videos were shared over social media and sent to the sheriff’s office about mid-afternoon Wednesday, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public information office. Immediately, he said officers began investigating.

From the video, a juvenile and an adult were identified and detained according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. The dog’s remains were also located.

On Facebook, Sheriff John Root thanked the public for its assistance in the investigation.

In another Facebook post, a woman said the dog in the video was a stray and she had been taking care it for the past few days. When she saw the video, she said she went looking for the dog and found him beaten and stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available, Acciardo said.

