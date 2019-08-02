Murder suspect dies after Central Kentucky vehicle chase, officer-involved shooting, police say

Simulator helps police decide when to use force (FILE VIDEO -- JULY 22, 2016)A simulator in the basement of the Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Shooting Range near Lake Afton provides thousands of scenarios for officers and trainees to better determine when to use deadly force on the job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JULY 22, 2016)A simulator in the basement of the Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Shooting Range near Lake Afton provides thousands of scenarios for officers and trainees to better determine when to use deadly force on the job.

A suspect in a Montgomery County murder was killed by an officer following multiple confrontations with police in a three-county vehicle chase, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase began about 2 p.m. Thursday on Richmond Road in Estill County when a state police trooper tried to stop a vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle continued to drive recklessly before the driver came to a stop, intentionally struck a law enforcement vehicle and took off again, police said.

A second pursuit later began through Madison County and into Jackson County on U.S. 421, state police said. The driver of the pick-up truck drove into a wooded area off Rice School Road and a perimeter was established in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver, later determined to be David. N. Willoughby, of Jeffersonville, tried to flee the area and struck multiple law enforcement units again, state police said. Officers fired their weapons and Willoughby was killed , according to state police.

Willoughby, 54, died at the scene, according to the Jackson County coroner. The 54-year-old man was identified by the Montgomery County sheriff’s office as a suspect in a murder they were working. According to WKYT, he was a suspect in a homicide on Welch Road in his hometown.

The Montgomery County shooting occurred around noon Thursday, and police there were trying to find Willoughby in connection to the crime, according to the Mt. Sterling Advocate. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

State police were assisted on the scene by the Jackson County sheriff’s office, McKee Police Department, Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Jackson County coroner. It wasn’t clear who fired the fatal shot or shots.