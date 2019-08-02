Former Dunbar student with AR-15, 450 rounds of ammunition was convicted. But he’s leaving jail.

Timothy Felker Fayette County Detention Center

A former Paul Laurence Dunbar High School student will soon leave jail after a jury convicted him of making threats against his school.

Timothy Felker was found guilty of second-degree terroristic threatening on July 15.

Judge John Reynolds sentenced him Friday to the jury’s recommendation of 1 year and six months in prison, but he has already served that time in jail awaiting trial, his attorney said. As a result he could leave jail Friday or Monday.

Felker plans to move to Indiana where he will attend college, his attorney said.

He has to surrender his AR-15.

“I’m happy he’s getting out and getting ready to keep on with his life,” Felker’s attorney, Tucker Richardson, said Friday. “The bottom line is, he’s been on hold for a year and a half. We still maintain he never intended to go shoot up that school by any means. He made some jokes he probably shouldn’t have, but they were jokes. He has a fresh start now.”

Authorities received tips on Feb. 16, 2018, that Felker was going to “shoot up” the school and kill certain students at the Lexington school. The threats he allegedly made were reported to the school after Felker posted a photo on Instagram of a semiautomatic rifle he bought.

Police discovered an AR-15 and about 450 rounds of ammunition in Felker’s bedroom in February 2018. Lexington police Sgt. Daniel Burnett considered the type of ammunition and the 30-round magazine found with the gun to be military grade. Felker was charged the following month.

Felker’s attorneys argued during the four-day trial he was joking when he made comments about shooting up the school or shooting specific students.

According to the defense, Felker never had any sinister plans when he purchased the gun from Buds Gun Shop.

“Boys just want to blow stuff up ... they just want to make as much noise as they can,” Richardson said during last month’s trial.

Burnett said Felker admitted to making the threats between October 2017 and December 2017. He turned 18 years old that October.

Jurors deliberated for two hours before giving their guilty verdict. Prosecutor Andrea Williams said that for jurors to find him guilty of the charge, prosecutors did not have to prove Felker had any intention of carrying out a school shooting.