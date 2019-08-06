Former Sayre basketball coach accused of molesting a juvenile student in Louisiana

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A former Sayre High School boys’ basketball coach was arrested in Lexington late last month for an improper relationship he allegedly had with a juvenile at a school where he taught in Louisiana, according to law enforcement officials.

The Red River Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that it received a complaint that Steven Weir molested a juvenile beginning in 2006 and continuing beyond when the victim graduated in 2012.

The victim was a student at Riverdale Academy in Red River Parish, where Weir was a basketball coach and teacher, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives for the Louisiana sheriff’s office obtained forensic evidence supporting the victim’s allegations and an arrest warrant was obtained for Weir on July 23. Weir was visiting relatives in Lexington and the arrest warrant was executed by the Lexington Police Department on July 25, the sheriff’s office said.

He was placed in the Fayette County Detention Center and extradited back to Louisiana a few days later, according to the sheriff.

Weir, 62, is charged with 25 counts of molestation of a juvenile, 60 counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student and a count each of extortion, computer aided solicitation of a minor and cyberstalking, the sheriff’s office said.

He had coached Riverdale for 13 years but was fired from his position after his arrest, according to WFAB.

“This is an anomaly at Riverdale Academy,” Principal Dr. Robert Peters said in a statement to WAFB. “We have never experienced this before. We are a very strong community, we will move through this and we are looking forward to the school year.”

He remains in the Red River Parish Jail, according to jail records.

According to Kentucky High School Athletic Association records, Weir was a coach for Sayre in the late 1990’s.