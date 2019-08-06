Central Kentucky woman pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Jacquolyn Walls-Land WKYT-TV

A Boyle County woman accused of making videos of a girl being sexually abused by a man has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Jacquolyn Walls-Land, 36, of Junction City, admitted videoing while Richard Derringer abused the girl on March 11, 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

She pleaded guilty Monday to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction, according to the news release.

Walls-Land faces between 15 and 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. She’s scheduled for sentencing Nov. 4.

A hearing in Derringer’s case is scheduled for Thursday, and the trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.