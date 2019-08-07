Kentucky woman accused of duct-taping 5-year-old child’s arms, eyes

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

A Bowling Green woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly duct taped a child’s hands behind his back and over his eyes, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was sent to a Bowling Green residence by Amanda Coon, who temporarily lived at the home with her boyfriend, Tyler Smith, and her boyfriend’s mother, Sara Smith. Coon said Sara Smith had been abusing a child and she did not initially report the abuse because she lived there, according to the sheriff’s office.

The abuse happened four or five times over a week and a half span, Coon told the sheriff’s office.

Tyler Smith at first claimed his mother did not use tape on the child, but he later said Sara had taped the 5-year-old child’s hands behind his back, the sheriff’s office said in an arrest citation. Tyler told authorities he did not want to report it because the 5-year-old boy had slapped his mother, the sheriff’s office said.

Another woman who lives in the home said Sara duct tapped the child’s hands behind his back and eyes twice in the last week, an arrest citation states.

Sara Smith, 51, told the sheriff’s office she never committed this act. After being advised other people’s stories did not match her own, she said she only spanked the children, the sheriff’s office stated.

She then stated she did use tape, but only in a joking manner. “Sara advised that is not how she disciplined the children,” the arrest citation states.

Sara Smith was charged with first-degree criminal abuse but the complaint also brought about other arrests. Coon and Tyler Smith were each charged with failure to report child negligence/abuse.

Smith remains in the Warren County Regional Jail, while the others have been released.