Man charged with 100 counts of possessing child porn was on parole for prior child porn conviction

A Garrard County man who was on federal parole after being convicted of receiving child pornography was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Arthur Eugene Butler, 40, of Lancaster, had served five years in federal prison on his prior conviction and had less than a month left to serve on federal parole, the Kentucky attorney general’s office said.

The attorney general’s office said detectives in its cyber crimes branch received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person who was in possession of images showing child sexual exploitation, and their investigation led them to arrest Butler.

He was charged with 100 felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and taken to the Lincoln County Regional Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Butler’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Federal court records indicate that on Aug. 21, 2009, a private citizen brought four CDs taken from Butler’s home to the Georgetown Police Department. The CDS contained child pornography, and a search of the residence was initiated.

Butler admitted that “he possessed in excess of 20 videos of minor males and females engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to a 2010 plea agreement. He told investigators then that he had received the pornography via a file sharing program called Limewire.