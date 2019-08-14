Reports of weapon at Bourbon County school lead to lockdown, police presence

Thinkstock

Reports of a student at Bourbon County Middle School having a weapon, which led to a police presence, turned out to be false, according to the school.

According to the school, a student was immediately detained after a rumor the student possibly had a weapon. The Paris Police Department and Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate and a weapon sniffing dog searched the building, the school wrote on Facebook.

Students were evacuated from the building but were later given the clear to go back inside, according to LEX 18.

The rumor of a student having a weapon was proven to be false, the school said.

“This is an important time to remind our students that any statement regarding a weapon will ALWAYS be taken very seriously,” the school said on Facebook. “Please remind your students that any statement made will be investigated in-depth and criminal charges could occur.

According to WKYT, Bourbon County High School was also placed in a brief lockdown.

All students are safe, the middle school wrote. The first day of school in Bourbon County was Aug. 8.